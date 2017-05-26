Sports Listen

Trending:

On hold with the IRS?What to know about taking a buyoutTrump budget targets federal LEOs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Turkey shuns US resolution…

Turkey shuns US resolution on Turkish bodyguards violence

By The Associated Press May 26, 2017 3:34 am < a min read
Share

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey has rejected a resolution by the U.S. House of Representatives that condemned violence by Turkish bodyguards against protesters during President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Washington last week.

A Turkish Foreign Ministry statement released late Thursday described the resolution as “one-sided” and “distorted the facts.”

Turkish security officials were seen on video hitting and kicking protesters who had gathered outside the Turkish ambassador’s residence. The incident caused outrage in the United States and House Speaker Paul Ryan on Thursday demanded that Turkey condemn the violence and apologize.

Turkey has blamed the violence on U.S. authorities who they claimed failed to take necessary measures outside the residence. This week, Turkey summoned the U.S. ambassador to protest what it called “aggressive and unprofessional actions” of U.S. security personnel.

Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Turkey shuns US resolution…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

POTUS and FLOTUS tour the Sistine Chapel

Today in History

1861: Lincoln suspends writ of habeas corpus during Civil War

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 25, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9229 0.0152 2.24%
L 2020 25.6056 0.0378 3.69%
L 2030 28.6043 0.0643 5.24%
L 2040 30.8366 0.0801 6.00%
L 2050 17.7006 0.0514 6.69%
G Fund 15.3297 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.8413 0.0142 1.75%
C Fund 33.5795 0.1532 7.16%
S Fund 43.2685 0.0607 5.78%
I Fund 28.1386 0.0736 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.