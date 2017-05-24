Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes to your federal retirement? Trump releases FY 18 budget planNo polygraph for CBP hires?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » UN envoy: aim for…

UN envoy: aim for final Cyprus summit deal by week’s end

By The Associated Press May 24, 2017 7:37 am < a min read
Share

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The United Nations envoy to Cyprus says he’s working to get the rival leaders of the ethnically divided island nation to agree by the end of the week on holding a final summit that’ll aim to conclude an overall reunification deal.

Espen Barth Eide said Wednesday following separate meetings with President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci there are “real differences” that still need to be worked out before that happens.

He didn’t elaborate on what those differences are.

Peace talks are at a standstill as both sides try to set the terms for a summit in Geneva, Switzerland.

Republicans gearing up for major changes to federal pay and benefits
Advertisement

Anastasiades wants the summit to deal first with the toughest issues including post-reunification security arrangements. Akinci wants all matters to be discussed together.

Related Topics
Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » UN envoy: aim for…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors conduct physical fitness test on stationary bikes in hangar bay

Today in History

1962: NASA astronaut Scott Carpenter orbits Earth three times

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 23, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9017 0.0034 2.24%
L 2020 25.5547 0.0100 3.69%
L 2030 28.5190 0.0182 5.24%
L 2040 30.7305 0.0232 6.00%
L 2050 17.6327 0.0155 6.69%
G Fund 15.3279 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8088 -0.0282 1.75%
C Fund 33.3424 0.0620 7.16%
S Fund 43.0973 0.0693 5.78%
I Fund 28.1328 -0.0109 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.