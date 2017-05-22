Sports Listen

Trending:

Gov't unscathed by cyber attack How SBA scored on contractingTargeting federal pay & benefits
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » UN envoy: Liberation of…

UN envoy: Liberation of Mosul ‘imminent,’ IS days numbered

By The Associated Press May 22, 2017 8:04 pm < a min read
Share

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. envoy for Iraq says the liberation of Mosul “is imminent” and the days of the Islamic State extremist groups self-declared caliphate “are numbered.”

But Jan Kubis told the Security Council on Monday that despite progress fighting remains “a tremendous challenge,” with IS fighters increasingly using civilians as human shields.

He said operations are shifting to the remaining areas and pockets where IS extremists are still present including along the border with Syria.

Kubis said a dual focus must be maintained on the immediate challenges of defeating the extremist group and preparing for the liberation, stabilization and rehabilitation of Iraq.

Republicans gearing up for major changes to federal pay and benefits
Advertisement

Iraqi forces, backed by the U.S.-led coalition, officially launched the operation to retake Mosul in October. The east was liberated in January and the fight for the west continues.

Related Topics
U.S. News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » UN envoy: Liberation of…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Hawk sits atop USDA flag pole

Today in History

1856: Southern lawmaker beats Northern senator with cane

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8983 0.0240 2.24%
L 2020 25.5447 0.0598 3.69%
L 2030 28.5008 0.1025 5.24%
L 2040 30.7073 0.1289 6.00%
L 2050 17.6172 0.0838 6.69%
G Fund 15.3269 0.0028 0.78%
F Fund 17.8370 -0.0008 1.75%
C Fund 33.2804 0.1714 7.16%
S Fund 43.0280 0.2886 5.78%
I Fund 28.1437 0.1689 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.