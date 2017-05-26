Sports Listen

Trending:

On hold with the IRS?What to know about taking a buyoutTrump budget targets federal LEOs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » US-led coalition airstrikes in…

US-led coalition airstrikes in eastern Syrian town kill 35

By The Associated Press May 26, 2017 6:38 am < a min read
Share

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Syrian state media and an opposition monitoring group are reporting that airstrikes by the U.S.-led coalition in an eastern town held by the Islamic State group have killed at least 35 people.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says 26 people were killed when a four-story building was destroyed in an airstrike. It says nine died in a strike that his a nearby market in the town of Mayadeen on Thursday night.

Syria’s state news agency SANA also says 35 civilians, most of them women and children, were killed in the airstrikes.

Reports of deaths among civilians have been on the rise as the fighting against IS intensifies in northern and eastern Syria.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Related Topics
World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » US-led coalition airstrikes in…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

POTUS and FLOTUS tour the Sistine Chapel

Today in History

1861: Lincoln suspends writ of habeas corpus during Civil War

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 25, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9229 0.0152 2.24%
L 2020 25.6056 0.0378 3.69%
L 2030 28.6043 0.0643 5.24%
L 2040 30.8366 0.0801 6.00%
L 2050 17.7006 0.0514 6.69%
G Fund 15.3297 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.8413 0.0142 1.75%
C Fund 33.5795 0.1532 7.16%
S Fund 43.2685 0.0607 5.78%
I Fund 28.1386 0.0736 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.