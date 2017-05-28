Sports Listen

Video shows South African police pelting men with apples

By The Associated Press May 28, 2017 7:36 am < a min read
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A recently released video shows South African police officers pelting suspected thieves with apples that had allegedly been stolen.

The video, which was posted on media websites and social media, shows a group of officers in blue uniforms grabbing apples out of the back of a vehicle and hurling them at four men who are lined up at a roadside cliff, their backs to the police. The suspected apple thieves flinch as they are hit and officers can be heard chuckling.

South African media reported this weekend that the incident happened in the Theewaterskloof area in Western Cape province. Reports say the local mayor condemned the incident and launched an investigation.

