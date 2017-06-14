14 killed as soldiers clash over drought food aid in Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A police officer says at least 14 people, mostly civilians, are dead after soldiers clashed over food aid in Somalia’s southwestern city of Baidoa.

Col. Isaq Hassan says the fighting erupted at a distribution site after some soldiers tried to steal food meant for refugees and other soldiers guarding it stopped them.

At least 20 people were injured. Nurse Mohamed Ahmed at Baidoa’s main hospital says some are in critical condition.

Drought-ravaged Somalia is one of four countries singled out by the United Nations in a $4.4 billion aid appeal to avert catastrophic hunger and famine, along with Nigeria, South Sudan and Yemen.

Thousands of people have been streaming into Baidoa and other Somali cities in search of food and support, overwhelming local and international aid agencies.