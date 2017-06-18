731 Turkish soldiers hospitalized with food poisoning

Sports Listen

ISTANBUL (AP) — A Turkish prosecutor says 731 soldiers at a western base were sent to the hospital with food poisoning and 21 people from the company that provided the food have been detained.

Akif Celattin Simsek, the lead prosecutor in Manisa province, said Sunday an investigation was launched with samples taken from the affected soldiers, the food and the water. None of those hospitalized late Saturday was in critical condition.

Defense Minister Fikri Isik, who went to Manisa, said the ministry had cancelled the contract with the food company. The governor’s office said 24 soldiers remain hospitalized Sunday afternoon.

There have been several cases of suspected food poisoning at military bases in Manisa, affecting more than 1,000 soldiers and killing one in May.

