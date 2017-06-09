Sports Listen

9 killed in Russian home after argument

By The Associated Press June 4, 2017 7:22 am < a min read
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian investigators say a drunken man shot nine people to death after an argument broke out during a festive dinner.

The Investigative Committee said in a statement Sunday that a suspect has been arrested for the shootings in Redkino, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) northwest of Moscow.

The statement said that survivors told police that the suspect had quarreled with others at the dinner, left the house, returned with a hunting rifle and opened fire. The victims were four women and five men.

