Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Airstrike kills 25 at…

Airstrike kills 25 at qat farm, say Yemeni medical officials

By The Associated Press June 18, 2017 9:48 am < a min read
Share

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni medical officials say an airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthi rebels has killed 25 men who had been growing qat.

The director of the medical authority in the rebel-dominated Saada province, Abdullaiz al-Azi, says Sunday that the men, who officials believe were civilians, were killed when a house was targeted in the village of Baqqa on Saturday.

Yemen has been engulfed in civil war since September 2014 when the rebels swept into the capital of Sanaa and overthrew the internationally recognized government. The Saudi-led, U.S.-backed coalition opposes them, but the Iran-backed rebels still control the capital and much of the north. Peace efforts have repeatedly failed.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.

Related Topics
World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Airstrike kills 25 at…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke tours national monument by canoe

Today in History

1933: FDR ends first 100 days with four finance bills to restore public confidence after market crash

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 16, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9774 0.0108 2.80%
L 2020 25.7102 0.0265 4.59%
L 2030 28.7615 0.0450 6.52%
L 2040 31.0272 0.0562 7.46%
L 2050 17.8203 0.0362 8.30%
G Fund 15.3506 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9540 0.0091 2.57%
C Fund 33.8795 0.0096 8.67%
S Fund 43.8317 -0.0604 4.96%
I Fund 28.1918 0.2345 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.