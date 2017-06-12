Austria: 9 men charged with violating anti-Nazi laws

VIENNA (AP) — Austrian police say they have charged nine men for violating anti-Nazi laws when they yelled a slogan associated with Adolf Hitler.

In a statement, police said Monday that eight Austrians and one German were charged for chanting “Sieg Heil” with their right arms raised in the Nazi salute.

One person was detained Sunday at the scene, at Salzburg city’s main train terminal, after acting aggressively against police officers.

None are being identified in line with Austrian privacy laws.