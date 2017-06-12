Sports Listen

Trending:

When will next BRAC happen?Trump's Secret Service budgetNew House Oversight chairman
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Austria: 9 men charged…

Austria: 9 men charged with violating anti-Nazi laws

By The Associated Press June 12, 2017 7:29 am < a min read
Share

VIENNA (AP) — Austrian police say they have charged nine men for violating anti-Nazi laws when they yelled a slogan associated with Adolf Hitler.

In a statement, police said Monday that eight Austrians and one German were charged for chanting “Sieg Heil” with their right arms raised in the Nazi salute.

One person was detained Sunday at the scene, at Salzburg city’s main train terminal, after acting aggressively against police officers.

None are being identified in line with Austrian privacy laws.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Austria: 9 men charged…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Vegetable educators offer tips a Mall tent event

Today in History

1987 Reagan challenges Gorbachev to 'tear down' Berlin Wall

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 09, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9675 -0.0016 2.80%
L 2020 25.6984 -0.0053 4.59%
L 2030 28.7511 -0.0098 6.52%
L 2040 31.0182 -0.0124 7.46%
L 2050 17.8170 -0.0079 8.30%
G Fund 15.3439 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9049 -0.0041 2.57%
C Fund 33.8403 -0.0280 8.67%
S Fund 43.9944 0.0352 4.96%
I Fund 28.1883 -0.0220 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.