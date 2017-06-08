Sports Listen

Trending:

Pentagon addressing climate changeHow the political climate affects fedsNew VA workforce bill
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Branson calls Trump 'naive'…

Branson calls Trump ‘naive’ for exiting Paris climate accord

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017 8:31 pm < a min read
Share

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — British billionaire Richard Branson is calling President Donald Trump very “naive” for withdrawing from the Paris climate accord, saying he failed to recognize that clean energy is cheaper than coal and oil and is going to create “massively more jobs.”

The business magnate, climate activist and philanthropist questioned Trump’s decision to put “America First” when there are no barriers to the world’s climate.

He said on World Oceans Day that many supporters of the Paris agreement “cried” when Trump went against 99 percent of scientists and business leaders.

Branson said “we wanted the United States of America to not talk selfishly but to talk about being part of this world which doesn’t have walls, and help us … save it.”

Advertisement

He spoke to reporters and in an AP interview.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Branson calls Trump 'naive'…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Harvesting turnips from the Capitol War Garden

Today in History

1949: FBI identifies communists in Hollywood

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9691 -0.0004 2.80%
L 2020 25.7037 -0.0007 4.59%
L 2030 28.7609 -0.0002 6.52%
L 2040 31.0306 0.0013 7.46%
L 2050 17.8249 0.0021 8.30%
G Fund 15.3430 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9090 -0.0143 2.57%
C Fund 33.8683 0.0100 8.67%
S Fund 43.9592 0.3501 4.96%
I Fund 28.2103 -0.1299 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.