Sports Listen

Trending:

What's DoD buying under Mattis?IRS website getting new look10 fed-focused bills you missed
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Brother of Manchester suicide…

Brother of Manchester suicide bomber freed without charge

By The Associated Press June 6, 2017 5:01 am < a min read
Share

LONDON (AP) — The brother of the suicide bomber who attacked the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester has been released without charges.

The attack on May 22 killed 22 people as well as the bomber Salman Abedi, a Briton of Libyan descent. Police are trying to uncover clues about a suspected network that supported him.

Ismail Abedi, the dead bomber’s brother, was arrested in the Manchester neighborhood of Chorlton a day after the attack.

Their father, Ramadan Abedi, was arrested in Tripoli on May 24, along with another brother Hashim, who Libyan security forces said was “aware of all the details” of the attack.

Advertisement

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Ten men remain in custody, Manchester police said.

Related Topics
World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Brother of Manchester suicide…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

South Carolina National Guard Air and Ground Expo

Today in History

1933: Congress takes the US off the gold standard

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9752 -0.0064 2.80%
L 2020 25.7232 -0.0205 4.59%
L 2030 28.7969 -0.0388 6.52%
L 2040 31.0757 -0.0506 7.46%
L 2050 17.8537 -0.0336 8.30%
G Fund 15.3402 0.0029 0.98%
F Fund 17.9160 -0.0161 2.57%
C Fund 33.8924 -0.0401 8.67%
S Fund 43.7166 -0.2189 4.96%
I Fund 28.4505 -0.0700 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.