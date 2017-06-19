Sports Listen

Confirmation of Serbia’s first gay PM is thrown into doubt

By The Associated Press June 19, 2017 7:11 am < a min read
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s ruling conservatives say if Prime Minister-designate Ana Brnabic does not get enough votes to be confirmed by parliament as the first openly gay person to head the country’s government, an early general election will be held.

Brnabic, nominated last week by Serbian Present Aleksandar Vucic, could also become the conservative nation’s first female prime minister. But some of Vucic’s coalition partners say they will vote against her because due to her sexual orientation.

Vucic on Monday met with 100 of his party lawmakers who promised to vote for Brnabic in Serbia’s 250-seat parliament. She needs at least 26 more votes to be confirmed.

Party official Marija Obradovic says if Brnabic does not get the additional support, an early vote will be held.

