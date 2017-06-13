Sports Listen

Trending:

DoD wants 2.1 percent pay raiseTop execs leave GSABig COLA for retirees?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Court: UK baby must…

Court: UK baby must remain on life support for 6 more days

By The Associated Press June 13, 2017 12:22 pm < a min read
Share

PARIS (AP) — A European court has ordered Britain to maintain a terminally ill baby on life support for six more days after his parents lost their appeals before U.K. courts.

The European Human Rights’ Court ruled Tuesday that the British government should provide Charlie Gard, a 10-month-old baby suffering from a rare genetic disease, with treatment until midnight June 19.

The seven-judge panel considered that “serious and irreparable harm may occur” if doctors at a London hospital are allowed to stop treatment.

British courts have ruled in favor of lifting life support, which would prevent the parents from taking Charlie to the U.S. for experimental treatment.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats through good policy, technology and human analysts.
Advertisement

The European court’s ruling is aimed at allowing it to decide on the case after the parents submit a complete application.

Related Topics
Health News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Court: UK baby must…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

The Haupt Garden: DC's best-kept secret

Today in History

1971: The Pentagon Papers, Vietnam & free speech

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9633 -0.0042 2.80%
L 2020 25.6835 -0.0149 4.59%
L 2030 28.7226 -0.0285 6.52%
L 2040 30.9815 -0.0367 7.46%
L 2050 17.7929 -0.0241 8.30%
G Fund 15.3468 0.0029 0.98%
F Fund 17.8934 -0.0115 2.57%
C Fund 33.8096 -0.0307 8.67%
S Fund 43.9619 -0.0325 4.96%
I Fund 28.0935 -0.0948 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.