Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » EU considers sanctions to…

EU considers sanctions to respond to cyberattacks

By The Associated Press June 19, 2017 5:04 am < a min read
Share

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union foreign ministers have agreed to prepare a joint response to cyberattacks in the 28-nation bloc, including imposing sanctions on offenders.

The ministers said in a statement Monday that they would develop a “cyber-diplomacy toolbox” to respond to malicious activities online.

They expressed concern at the “increased ability and willingness of state and non-state actors to pursue their objectives” through cyberattacks, and pledged a united response.

While the ministers said they prefer to settle cyberspace disputes peacefully, they stand ready to make full use of the means at their disposal “including, if necessary, restrictive measures.”

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

EU sanctions usually target people, groups, companies or organizations with asset freezes, travel bans and economic measures like import or export restrictions.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Technology News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » EU considers sanctions to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke tours national monument by canoe

Today in History

1933: FDR ends first 100 days with four finance bills to restore public confidence after market crash

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 16, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9774 0.0108 2.80%
L 2020 25.7102 0.0265 4.59%
L 2030 28.7615 0.0450 6.52%
L 2040 31.0272 0.0562 7.46%
L 2050 17.8203 0.0362 8.30%
G Fund 15.3506 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9540 0.0091 2.57%
C Fund 33.8795 0.0096 8.67%
S Fund 43.8317 -0.0604 4.96%
I Fund 28.1918 0.2345 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.