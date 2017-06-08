Sports Listen

Trending:

Trump nominates new FBI directorNew Social Security CIO OPM chips away at retirement claims
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Explosive devices goes off…

Explosive devices goes off at US embassy in Kiev

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017 4:15 am < a min read
Share

MOSCOW (AP) — Police in the Ukrainian capital Kiev say someone has hurled an explosive device onto the grounds of the U.S. embassy.

Police said in a statement on Thursday no one was injured when the device detonated on the embassy’s lawn in the late hours on Wednesday. The U.S. embassy’s compound on the western outskirts of Kiev is surrounded by a high fence, making it difficult for a passer-by to hurl something there.

Police did not identify the explosive device but said they were treating the incident as an act of terrorism.

Related Topics
Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Explosive devices goes off…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor backflips off ship during swim call

Today in History

1862: US-UK treaty aims to suppress slave trade

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9695 0.0029 2.80%
L 2020 25.7044 0.0083 4.59%
L 2030 28.7611 0.0149 6.52%
L 2040 31.0293 0.0188 7.46%
L 2050 17.8228 0.0125 8.30%
G Fund 15.3420 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9233 -0.0250 2.57%
C Fund 33.8583 0.0597 8.67%
S Fund 43.6091 0.0202 4.96%
I Fund 28.3402 -0.0086 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.