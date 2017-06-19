Sports Listen

Finally, Britain kicks off Brexit negotiations with EU

By The Associated Press June 19, 2017 3:11 am < a min read
BRUSSELS (AP) — After almost a year of waffling, Britain finally opens negotiations with its European Union counterparts on Monday about leaving the bloc.

While the EU negotiating team led by Michel Barnier has been ready for months, Britain stalled even after it triggered the two-year process on March 29. A snap election early this month, in which Prime Minister Theresa May lost her majority, only added to the problems.

Still, the May’s government said in a statement it was “confident it can achieve a bold and ambitious deal that will work in the interest of the whole UK.” The EU said it was also looking for a good compromise

Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz says: “If we don’t succeed both sides will lose.”

