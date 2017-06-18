Sports Listen

France condemns Colombia bombing that killed Frenchwoman

By The Associated Press June 18, 2017 7:40 am < a min read
PARIS (AP) — The French government has condemned an attack in Colombia’s capital that killed three people, including a young Frenchwoman.

In a statement Sunday, the French Foreign Ministry offered support for the Frenchwoman’s family after Saturday’s attack and said that France “stands at Colombia’s side in this painful moment.” The French ambassador to Colombia, Gautier Mignot, tweeted his condolences in Spanish.

The 25-year-old French victim, identified by Colombian authorities as Julie Huynh, had been volunteering at a school in a poor neighborhood, with a French-backed charity helping people displaced by Colombia’s long conflict gain the skills and expertise needed to rebuild.

A homemade bomb placed in a women’s bathroom rocked one of the busiest shopping centers in Bogota on Saturday, the upscale Centro Adino in the heart of the city’s tourist district.

