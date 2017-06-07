Sports Listen

Trending:

Trump seeks to privatize FAANew course for VA e-health recordsOPM chips away at retirement claims
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Officials: Notre Dame police…

Officials: Notre Dame police attacker was doctoral student

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 6:30 am 1 min read
Share

PARIS (AP) — The man who attacked police officers patrolling in front of Notre Dame Cathedral, crying out “This is for Syria!,” was a former journalist who was working on a doctoral thesis and had not been suspected of radicalization, according to university officials and the French government’s spokesman.

Christopher Castaner told RTL radio on Wednesday that police were quickly able to classify the hammer attack as a “terrorist act” because of “the words he said.”

An officer was slightly injured in the Tuesday attack and the attacker remained hospitalized after being shot by police. Police have not released his name.

No group immediately claimed responsibility, but police searching the man’s residence outside Paris found a declaration of allegiance to the Islamic State group, according to the Paris prosecutor’s office.

Advertisement

A student identity card showed he was from Algeria and 40 years old.

The university of Lorraine’s president, Pierre Mutzenhardt, told France Bleu radio that the man was enrolled as one of its students and had been working since 2014 on a thesis about North African media. He said the man previously worked as a journalist for North African media.

“There’d been no difficulties with him. Nothing strange had been detected,” he said.

His thesis director, Arnaud Mercier, told broadcaster BFM that the suspect spoke Swedish, Arabic and French and that his resume mentioned that he had worked as a journalist in Sweden and Algeria.

“He was someone who believed a lot in democratic ideals, the expression of free thinking, in journalism,” Mercier said on BFM. “Nothing, absolutely nothing, foretold that one day he’d be a jihadi who’d want to kill a policeman in the name of I don’t know what cause.”

Related Topics
Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Officials: Notre Dame police…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Wyoming Army National Guardsman dons warpaint during training

Today in History

1862: US-UK treaty aims to suppress slave trade

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 06, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9666 -0.0086 2.80%
L 2020 25.6961 -0.0271 4.59%
L 2030 28.7462 -0.0507 6.52%
L 2040 31.0105 -0.0652 7.46%
L 2050 17.8103 -0.0434 8.30%
G Fund 15.3411 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9483 0.0323 2.57%
C Fund 33.7986 -0.0938 8.67%
S Fund 43.5889 -0.1277 4.96%
I Fund 28.3488 -0.1017 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.