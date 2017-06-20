Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » French, Iraqi journalists killed…

French, Iraqi journalists killed in Mosul mine blast

By The Associated Press June 20, 2017 4:00 am < a min read
Share

PARIS (AP) — A French video journalist and an Iraqi colleague have been killed in a mine blast while covering the operation to root out Islamic State extremists from Mosul.

State-owned France Televisions said in a statement Tuesday that it “regrets to announce the death of Stephan Villeneuve, following a mine explosion in Mosul.” It said he had covered numerous conflicts, and expressed condolences to his wife Sophie and his four children.

Villeneuve was reporting for an investigative news program called Envoye Special aired by France-2 television. The network would not comment further.

Iraqi media reported that Iraqi Kurdish journalist Bakhtiyar Haddad was also killed while working for the French team as a fixer and interpreter. His funeral was shown on Iraqi television Monday night.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Media News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » French, Iraqi journalists killed…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

NRC shows off a nuclear power plant

Today in History

1864: USS Kearsarge sinks CSS Alabama

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0062 0.0288 2.80%
L 2020 25.7842 0.0740 4.59%
L 2030 28.8903 0.1288 6.52%
L 2040 31.1898 0.1626 7.46%
L 2050 17.9263 0.1060 8.30%
G Fund 15.3534 0.0028 0.98%
F Fund 17.9350 -0.0190 2.57%
C Fund 34.1622 0.2827 8.67%
S Fund 44.1764 0.3447 4.96%
I Fund 28.3261 0.1343 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.