Gadhafi’s son released from more than 5 years of detention

BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — The captors of Seif al-Islam, son and one-time heir apparent of Libya’s late dictator Moammar Gadhafi, say they have released him after more than five years in detention.

A statement by the captors, the Abu Bakr al-Siddiq Battalion, said Seif al-Islam was released on Friday, but gave no details on his whereabouts. Battalion officials reached by The Associated Press at Zintan, a town south of the capital Tripoli where it is based, confirmed his release. Again, they declined to give further details.

Gadhafi’s son was captured by the battalion’s fighters late in 2011, the year when a popular uprising toppled Gadhafi after more than 40 years in power. He was later killed.

The uprising later became a civil war in which Seif al-Islam led Gadhafi’s loyalist forces against the rebels.