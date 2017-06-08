Sports Listen

George Soros confident he’ll ‘prevail’ against detractors

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017 5:25 am < a min read
BERLIN (AP) — Investor George Soros says he is confident that he will “prevail” against attacks by politicians in central and eastern Europe.

The Hungarian-American billionaire, an 86-year-old Holocaust survivor, has emerged as one of the global figures hated by populists and nationalists who denounce his support for liberal causes. His detractors include the Hungarian government and governing party politicians in other countries in the region.

Soros’ admirers praise him for the many good causes he has supported and feel he is being made a scapegoat by authoritarian politicians.

Soros said Wednesday at the launch of an institute for Roma culture in Berlin: “I am ideologically opposed to the people who are waging that war and I stick to my principles, stand up for it, and I think we shall prevail.”

