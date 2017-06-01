Sports Listen

German authorities arrested suspected Nusra Front member

By The Associated Press June 1, 2017 12:10 pm < a min read
BERLIN (AP) — German authorities have arrested a Syrian man on suspicion of membership in the extremist Nusra Front group.

Federal prosecutors say the 22-year-old suspect, identified only as Ahmet A. A., was arrested Wednesday in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

In a statement Thursday, prosecutors said the man is suspected of having joined the Nusra Front in 2012 together with a previously arrested other man, Abdul Jawad A. K.

The men’s full surnames weren’t released because of German privacy laws.

Prosecutors said Ahmet A. A. took part in fighting against Syrian government troops, including during fighting in the Syrian city of Tabqa in 2013.

