German right-wingers urge switch of climate change policy

BERLIN (AP) — A conservative group in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party is urging a change of approach to climate change, arguing that the melting of sea ice could carry more opportunities than problems.

Lawmaker Philipp Lengsfeld wrote on Twitter Sunday that the Berlin Circle group wants “massive course corrections in climate and energy policy.” Lengsfeld said its statement was originally published Tuesday — before President Donald Trump announced the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris climate accord, which Merkel criticized.

The statement doesn’t mention the accord, but says the goal of limiting the global temperature rise to below 2 degrees Celsius isn’t realistic.

The Berlin Circle, which has criticized various Merkel policies, includes a clutch of lawmakers in her Christian Democrats but not the party’s heaviest hitters. It’s been fairly isolated so far.