Sports Listen

Trending:

DoD wants 2.1 percent pay raiseTop execs leave GSABig COLA for retirees?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Grief turns to anger…

Grief turns to anger in neighborhood near tower fire

By The Associated Press June 16, 2017 4:56 am < a min read
Share

LONDON (AP) — Relatives of those missing after a high-rise tower blaze in London are searching frantically for their loved ones, as the police commander in charge of the investigation says he hopes the death toll will not rise to three figures.

Firefighters searching the smoldering ruin in west London have recovered six bodies from the 24-story Grenfell Tower, while 11 others have been located but cannot yet be removed from the gutted structure.

Families searching for their loved ones have blanketed the area near the tower with posters searching for answers, and sorrow is quickly turning to anger over whether recent building works were properly done.

Meanwhile, Metropolitan Police commander Stuart Cundy responded to speculation that the number of dead could exceed 100, saying: “From a personal perspective, I really hope it isn’t.”

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Grief turns to anger…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke tours national monument by canoe

Today in History

1933: FDR ends first 100 days with four finance bills to restore public confidence after market crash

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9666 -0.0247 2.80%
L 2020 25.6837 -0.0658 4.59%
L 2030 28.7165 -0.1163 6.52%
L 2040 30.9710 -0.1479 7.46%
L 2050 17.7841 -0.0965 8.30%
G Fund 15.3496 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9449 -0.0225 2.57%
C Fund 33.8699 -0.0695 8.67%
S Fund 43.8921 -0.2031 4.96%
I Fund 27.9573 -0.4279 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.