Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Gunfire heard at Mali…

Gunfire heard at Mali resort area popular with foreigners

By BABA AHMED June 18, 2017 2:54 pm < a min read
Share

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — A security official says suspected jihadists in Mali’s capital have attacked a resort that is popular with foreigners on the weekends.

The official with the U.N. mission known as MINUSMA, said people had been killed and wounded but gave no immediate toll. There also were believed to be hostages in the luxury Campement de Kangaba resort area Sunday.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to journalists.

Officials from the French military mission in Mali, the European Union and the U.N. also were there this weekend, he added.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Sunday’s violence came about a week after the U.S. State Department warned of “possible future attacks on Western diplomatic missions, other locations in Bamako that Westerners frequent.”

Related Topics
World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Gunfire heard at Mali…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke tours national monument by canoe

Today in History

1933: FDR ends first 100 days with four finance bills to restore public confidence after market crash

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 16, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9774 0.0108 2.80%
L 2020 25.7102 0.0265 4.59%
L 2030 28.7615 0.0450 6.52%
L 2040 31.0272 0.0562 7.46%
L 2050 17.8203 0.0362 8.30%
G Fund 15.3506 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9540 0.0091 2.57%
C Fund 33.8795 0.0096 8.67%
S Fund 43.8317 -0.0604 4.96%
I Fund 28.1918 0.2345 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.