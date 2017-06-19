Sports Listen

Hidden trove of suspected Nazi artifacts found in Argentina

By The Associated Press June 19, 2017 10:04 pm < a min read
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — In a hidden room in a house near Argentina’s capital, police believe they have found the biggest collection of Nazi artifacts in the country’s history, including busts of Adolf Hitler, magnifying glasses inside elegant boxes with swastikas and even a macabre medical device used to measure head size.

Some 75 objects were found in a collector’s home in Beccar, a suburb north of Buenos Aires, and authorities say they suspect they are originals that belonged to high-ranking Nazis in Germany during World War II.

Argentine Security Minister Patricia Bullrich said Monday that many of the pieces were accompanied by old photographs. “This is a way to commercialize them, showing that they were used by the horror, by the Fuhrer. There are photos of him with the objects.”

