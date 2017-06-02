Sports Listen

Hungary’s leader says criticism by Soros ‘war declaration’

By The Associated Press June 2, 2017 6:06 am < a min read
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s prime minister says criticism by billionaire George Soros who has made claims about corruption and a “mafia state” in Hungary is a “declaration of war.”

Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Friday that the Hungarian-American investor is paying “agent-like networks” of non-governmental organizations to enforce his policies, including the promotion of migration, in Europe and Hungary.

Replying to a Soros speech Thursday in Brussels, Orban said on state radio that Soros’ policies were “elitist and anti-democratic” because they were opposed by the Hungarian people.

Orban accused the NGOs supported by Soros of lacking transparency and operating “like a mafia.”

The ideological conflict between Orban and Soros has deepened in the past months after parliament approved legal changes which could force Central European University, founded by Soros, to leave Budapest.

Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

