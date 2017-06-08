Iran rejects US statements on attacks in Tehran

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s foreign minister is rejecting U.S. statements about the attacks on Iran’s parliament and the tomb of its revolutionary leader.

Mohammad Javad Zarif in a tweet on Thursday called the comments on the attack in Tehran a day earlier “repugnant” and accused the U.S. of supporting terror. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack, which authorities on Thursday said killed 13.

President Donald Trump in a statement suggested that Iran bears some culpability for attacks in its capital.

Trump tweeted that “states that sponsor terrorism risk falling victim to the evil they promote.” He also said the U.S. was grieving and praying for the victims of the attacks.

Advertisement

Zarif tweeted: “The Iranian people reject such U.S. claims.”