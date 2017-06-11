Sports Listen

Trending:

When will next BRAC happen?Trump's Secret Service budgetNew House Oversight chairman
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Iran says it has…

Iran says it has killed mastermind of twin attacks

By The Associated Press June 11, 2017 2:02 am < a min read
Share

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran says it has killed the alleged mastermind of twin attacks last week claimed by the Islamic State group.

The official IRNA news agency on Sunday quotes Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi as saying the suspect left Iran for a neighboring country following the attacks but “was sent to hell” by Iranian intelligence agents and ” fellow intelligence services.” Alavi did not provide further details or offer any evidence.

Five attackers stormed Iran’s parliament and a shrine to revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini on Wednesday, setting off clashes with security forces and killing at least 17 people.

Iran says the attackers, who were all killed, had fought for the IS group in Syria and neighboring Iraq. It says dozens of people have been detained.

Advertisement

Related Topics
World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Iran says it has…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

ARS engineers service wind turbine

Today in History

1959: US launches first nuclear-powered submarine

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 09, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9675 -0.0016 2.80%
L 2020 25.6984 -0.0053 4.59%
L 2030 28.7511 -0.0098 6.52%
L 2040 31.0182 -0.0124 7.46%
L 2050 17.8170 -0.0079 8.30%
G Fund 15.3439 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9049 -0.0041 2.57%
C Fund 33.8403 -0.0280 8.67%
S Fund 43.9944 0.0352 4.96%
I Fund 28.1883 -0.0220 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.