Sports Listen

Trending:

Are you getting a buyout from EPA?Bigger DoD pay raise in the works?Shulkin: Bold change at VA
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Israel: Hezbollah sets up…

Israel: Hezbollah sets up border posts under guise of NGO

By The Associated Press June 22, 2017 2:20 pm < a min read
Share

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has filed a complaint with the U.N. Security Council accusing the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah of setting up observation outposts along the border on land purportedly used by an environmental advocacy group.

Israel says the posts violate the cease-fire that ended a war with Hezbollah in 2006. It is asking the U.N. to order the Lebanese government to remove the posts.

In Tuesday’s letter, Israeli U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon says the world “cannot continue to turn a blind eye” to Hezbollah’s violations.

The Israeli military on Thursday released photos and video of what it said were the Hezbollah border posts. One showed a pair of uniformed men climbing onto a watchtower.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Israel says the border posts are on spots used by an environmental group called “Green Without Borders.”

Related Topics
Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Israel: Hezbollah sets up…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Specialist Meghan Schiavo rappels off wall during training exercise

Today in History

1944: FDR signs G.I. bill

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9769 -0.0047 2.80%
L 2020 25.6997 -0.0140 4.59%
L 2030 28.7360 -0.0262 6.52%
L 2040 30.9918 -0.0340 7.46%
L 2050 17.7953 -0.0226 8.30%
G Fund 15.3553 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9723 -0.0003 2.57%
C Fund 33.9175 -0.0172 8.67%
S Fund 43.6324 -0.1179 4.96%
I Fund 28.0433 -0.0748 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.