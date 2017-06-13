Sports Listen

Trending:

WH official violates Hatch ActWhich CIO is leaving gov't?Trump budget targets COLAs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Kenya: At least 10…

Kenya: At least 10 missing after Nairobi building collapses

By The Associated Press June 13, 2017 2:59 am < a min read
Share

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Witnesses and officials in Kenya say an eight-story building has collapsed in a low-income area of Nairobi.

Nairobi Police Chief Japheth Koome Tuesday that at least 10 people had been reported missing after the collapse Monday night.

Hailey Akinyi, a resident in an adjacent building who witnessed the collapse, said three people had been rescued from the debris. She says the collapsed building and the flat she lives had been marked with an “X,” meaning they had been condemned by the National Construction Authority.

Most of Nairobi’s 4 million people live in low-income areas or slums. Housing is in high demand, and unscrupulous developers often bypass regulations.

Free webinar: Register now to learn how the State Department, FCC, CIA, EPA and GSA are implementing their cloud strategies.
Advertisement

Related Topics
World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Kenya: At least 10…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA interns prepare broccoli for planting

Today in History

1987: Reagan challenges Gorbachev to 'tear down' Berlin Wall

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9633 -0.0042 2.80%
L 2020 25.6835 -0.0149 4.59%
L 2030 28.7226 -0.0285 6.52%
L 2040 30.9815 -0.0367 7.46%
L 2050 17.7929 -0.0241 8.30%
G Fund 15.3468 0.0029 0.98%
F Fund 17.8934 -0.0115 2.57%
C Fund 33.8096 -0.0307 8.67%
S Fund 43.9619 -0.0325 4.96%
I Fund 28.0935 -0.0948 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.