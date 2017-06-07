Sports Listen

Trending:

Trump nominates new FBI directorNew Social Security CIO OPM chips away at retirement claims
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Kuwait's emir meets with…

Kuwait’s emir meets with Qatari leader amid diplomatic rift

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 10:18 pm < a min read
Share

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Kuwait’s emir has traveled to Qatar and met that country’s leader as part of his efforts to mediate an end to a crisis that’s seen Arab nations cut ties to the energy-rich country and attempt to isolate it.

Kuwait’s Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah was met planeside by Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, when he arrived on Wednesday night.

The two held talks, though details of their discussions were not released. Sheikh Sabah earlier Wednesday traveled to Dubai where he met with Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who also serves as prime minister and vice president of the UAE.

Sheikh Sabah also has traveled to Saudi Arabia in his efforts.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Kuwait's emir meets with…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor backflips off ship during swim call

Today in History

1862: US-UK treaty aims to suppress slave trade

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9695 0.0029 2.80%
L 2020 25.7044 0.0083 4.59%
L 2030 28.7611 0.0149 6.52%
L 2040 31.0293 0.0188 7.46%
L 2050 17.8228 0.0125 8.30%
G Fund 15.3420 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9233 -0.0250 2.57%
C Fund 33.8583 0.0597 8.67%
S Fund 43.6091 0.0202 4.96%
I Fund 28.3402 -0.0086 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.