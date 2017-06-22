London fire: Local administrator resigns amid criticism

LONDON (AP) — The local administrator in the west London community devastated by a high-rise apartment fire has resigned after government officials criticized the speed of the response to the devastating blaze that killed at least 79 people.

Nicholas Holgate, chief executive of the Kensington and Chelsea council, had come under intense pressure in the wake of last week’s Grenfell Tower blaze. The first few days after the June 14 inferno were marked by chaos on the ground as local authorities struggled to deal with the scope of the aftermath.

Residents who survived the tower blaze lost everything, only to get little help or information on how they’d get back on their feet.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to address the response to the fire in Parliament on Thursday.