London police link 51-year-old man’s death to mosque attack

LONDON (AP) — London police have linked the death of a 51-year-old man to the mosque attack, saying he died of “multiple injuries” after a van plowed into worshippers near two mosques in north London.

Makram Ali was already receiving treatment for a medical episode when the attack occurred early Monday. Police had earlier said it was unclear whether he died as a result of an illness or from the attack. The statement Thursday identified Ali and said a special post-mortem examination found that he died of “multiple injuries.”

Police have characterized the attack, which came as worshippers were leaving mosques after prayers marking the holy month of Ramadan, as a terrorist attack directed at Muslims.

Ali came to Britain from Bangladesh when he was 10 years old. His family described him as “a quiet, gentle man” who took comfort from “spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren.”

