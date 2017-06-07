Sports Listen

London police arrest another attack suspect

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 2:43 am < a min read
LONDON (AP) — London police have arrested another man suspected of a connection to the lethal attack on London Bridge.

Police said a 30-year-old man was arrested early Wednesday at an address in east London.

They said the man was arrested “on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of terrorist acts.” A search was continuing at the address where the man was arrested.

Meanwhile, police says a large part of the outer cordon of the crime scene had reopened. Borough Market, a popular gathering place, remains closed.

Seven people were killed and nearly 50 others were wounded in the Saturday night rampage. The attackers first drove a rented van into a crowd and then jumped out and randomly stabbed people they encountered. Police killed all three attackers.

World News
The Associated Press

