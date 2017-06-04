Sports Listen

World News

Malta elections: Labour Party declares victory

By The Associated Press June 4, 2017 7:26 am < a min read
VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — Malta’s prime minister is claiming victory in early elections called to consolidate the government’s position, saying unofficial results indicate a “sizeable” win for his Labour Party.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat told Malta’s national broadcaster Sunday that voters had “chosen the positive campaign of the Labour Party as against the negativity and bitterness of the Nationalist Party.”

Official results will be released on Monday. A victory would give Labour a second five-year term.

Muscat called the snap elections a year early following an investigation into allegations his wife owned a company related to the Panama Papers scandal. They deny wrongdoing.

The Panama Papers leak exposed the identities of the rich and powerful around the world with offshore holdings in Panama, including also Muscat’s energy minister and chief of staff.

The Associated Press

