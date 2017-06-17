Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Marchers brave high heat…

Marchers brave high heat for Lisbon’s LGBT Pride Parade

By The Associated Press June 17, 2017 3:49 pm < a min read
Share

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Braving high temperatures, about 1,000 people have marched in a LGBT Pride Parade in Portugal’s capital of Lisbon in support of transsexual rights.

The festive march slowly moved through Lisbon’s sweltering streets on Saturday as temperatures reached 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit). Marchers chanted “Homophobia takes us backward, our fight moves us forward!” Some waved rainbow flags.

There was also a smattering of colorful wigs, partying to the tunes of Lady Gaga and George Michael, and a big truck with people dancing on top of it.

It was Lisbon’s 18th LGBT Pride Parade.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Lifestyle News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Marchers brave high heat…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke tours national monument by canoe

Today in History

1933: FDR ends first 100 days with four finance bills to restore public confidence after market crash

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 16, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9774 0.0108 2.80%
L 2020 25.7102 0.0265 4.59%
L 2030 28.7615 0.0450 6.52%
L 2040 31.0272 0.0562 7.46%
L 2050 17.8203 0.0362 8.30%
G Fund 15.3506 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9540 0.0091 2.57%
C Fund 33.8795 0.0096 8.67%
S Fund 43.8317 -0.0604 4.96%
I Fund 28.1918 0.2345 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.