Mexico ex-gov. sought on corruption charges nabbed in Panama

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say a fugitive ex-governor wanted for corruption has been arrested in Panama.

A statement early Monday from the federal Attorney General’s Office says Roberto Borge was detained at the Panama City airport before he was to board a flight to Paris.

Borge was governor of Quintana Roo from 2011 to 2016. The Caribbean coast state is home to Cancun and other resort cities.

In February, Mexican prosecutors seized 25 state properties worth hundreds of millions of dollars that were allegedly sold to private parties at a fraction of their market value. The sales took place during Borge’s time in office, and Mexican media reports have linked the buyers to him.

Borge is the third ex-governor from President Enrique Pena Nieto’s governing party detained this year on corruption allegations.