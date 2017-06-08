Sports Listen

Trending:

Trump nominates new FBI directorNew Social Security CIO OPM chips away at retirement claims
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » More bodies found in…

More bodies found in search for Myanmar military plane

By ESTHER HTUSAN June 8, 2017 2:14 am < a min read
Share

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar’s military says more bodies have been found in the seas off Myanmar after a military plane carrying 120 people disappeared.

The Chinese-made Y-8 turboprop aircraft disappeared Wednesday afternoon about a half-hour after leaving Myeik, also known as Mergui, for Yangon on a route that would have taken it over the Andaman Sea. It was raining, but not heavily, at the time.

Gen. Myat Min Oo said a total of 10 bodies have been found as of late Thursday morning by a navy ship and by local fishermen assisting the search. The bodies were of a man, five women and four children. The plane was carrying mostly military families. Life jackets and a plane tire were found earlier.

Related Topics
World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » More bodies found in…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor backflips off ship during swim call

Today in History

1862: US-UK treaty aims to suppress slave trade

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9695 0.0029 2.80%
L 2020 25.7044 0.0083 4.59%
L 2030 28.7611 0.0149 6.52%
L 2040 31.0293 0.0188 7.46%
L 2050 17.8228 0.0125 8.30%
G Fund 15.3420 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9233 -0.0250 2.57%
C Fund 33.8583 0.0597 8.67%
S Fund 43.6091 0.0202 4.96%
I Fund 28.3402 -0.0086 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.