North Korea: US officials seized diplomatic package at JFK

By The Associated Press June 18, 2017 6:18 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — North Korea is claiming that U.S. officials forcibly seized a diplomatic package from one of their delegations at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport.

The official Korean Central News Agency said diplomats were returning from a UN conference on rights of persons with disabilities on Friday when the package was taken, calling it an “illegal and heinous act of provocation.”

A U.S. Department of Homeland Security spokesman says its officers seized multiple media items and packages from three North Korean citizens. He says that according to the U.S. State Department, the three weren’t accredited members of North Korea’s UN Mission and had no diplomatic immunity.

The incident comes days after American college student Otto Warmbier (WARM’-beer) was returned to the U.S. in a coma after being imprisoned in North Korea.

Government News U.S. News World News
