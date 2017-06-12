Sports Listen

Panama switches diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China

By The Associated Press June 12, 2017 9:52 pm < a min read
PANAMA CITY (AP) — Panama has switched diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China after a century of having only commercial relations with the Asian giant.

Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela announced the change, which entails breaking off formal relations with Taiwan.

Varela said in a televised address that it is the “correct path for our country.”

A joint statement Monday evening says Panama and China are recognizing each other and establishing ambassador-level relations as of the same day.

It adds that Panama recognizes only one legitimate China and that Taiwan “forms an inalienable part of Chinese territory.”

China is the second-biggest client of the Panama Canal and the leading provider of merchandise to a free-commerce zone in the Caribbean city of Colon.

