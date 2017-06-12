Panama switches diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Panama has switched diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China after a century of having only commercial relations with the Asian giant.

Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela announced the change, which entails breaking off formal relations with Taiwan.

Varela said in a televised address that it is the “correct path for our country.”

A joint statement Monday evening says Panama and China are recognizing each other and establishing ambassador-level relations as of the same day.

Advertisement

It adds that Panama recognizes only one legitimate China and that Taiwan “forms an inalienable part of Chinese territory.”

China is the second-biggest client of the Panama Canal and the leading provider of merchandise to a free-commerce zone in the Caribbean city of Colon.