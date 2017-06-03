Sports Listen

Philippine police questioning driver in casino attack probe

By The Associated Press June 3, 2017 2:59 am 2 min read
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Police in the Philippines said Saturday they are questioning a taxi driver who may have details about the suspect in a deadly casino attack in Manila that left at least 38 people dead.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the rampage early Friday, but authorities say it was a botched robbery by a single gunman with no links to terrorism.

According to police, the man stormed into the Resorts World Manila complex early Friday and used gasoline to torch gambling tables. The fire caused clouds of smoke that killed 37 people from smoke inhalation, said Metropolitan Manila police chief Oscar Albayalde.

The gunman fled to an adjoining hotel and killed himself.

Many in Manila feared after the attack began that it was linked to ongoing battles with Muslim militants aligned with the IS in the southern city of Marawi. The fighting has placed much of the country on edge and raised fears that the IS was gaining a foothold. The Philippines has faced Muslim insurgencies for decades, though much of the violence has occurred in the troubled south.

There’s been concern the militants might attack elsewhere to divert the focus of thousands of troops trying to quell the siege in Marawi.

But police were emphatic that there were no links to terrorism in Friday’s attack.

On Saturday, Alabayade said police were questioning the taxi driver who dropped the suspect off at the casino.

“We have the taxi driver who could probably identify him,” Alabayade said.

The attack occurred at a sprawling mall-like complex near the Manila airport that includes hotels, restaurants, stores and a multi-floor gambling area. Police said that during the attack the man stole more than $2 million worth of casino chips, though he apparently abandoned them in a toilet soon after.

As the gunman left, he exchanged fire with a building guard who managed to shoot him in the leg after being wounded, police and casino officials said.

“Severe blood loss from the gunshot wound significantly slowed the assailant down and resulted in his holing up in a room where he took his own life,” said Stephen Reilly, Resort World’s chief operating officer.

The attack sent hundreds of people fleeing through the complex and into the night. A South Korean died of a possible heart attack suffered during the evacuation, the Foreign Ministry in Seoul said. More than 70 people suffered mostly minor injuries in the stampede to escape.

___

Associated Press writer Maamoun Youssef in Cairo contributed to this report.

