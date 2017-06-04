Philippine police say casino attacker was indebted gambler

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Police in the Philippines say the suspect behind the casino attack that left dozens dead was a heavily indebted Filipino who was hooked on gambling.
Police chief Oscar Albayalde said Sunday the family confirmed the man’s identity as Jesse Carlos, a former employee of the Finance Department.
Albayalde says the man’s family said he was US$80,000 in debt “due to being hooked in casino gambling.”
Albayalde says the family’s account corroborated the belief that “this is not an act of terrorism.”
Authorities have earlier dismissed the claim of responsibility by the Islamic State group.