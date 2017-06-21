Philippine troops evict Muslim rebel raiders from village

KIDAPAWAN, Philippines (AP) — Muslim rebels have withdrawn after raiding a southern Philippine village as security forces moved rapidly to prevent another crisis amid a monthlong militant siege in another southern city.

About 300 gunmen stormed the village of Malagakit in North Cotabato province at dawn Wednesday and engaged government forces in a firefight. There’ve been no reports of casualties and hundreds of villages fled to safety but military spokesman Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla says the gunmen took an unspecified number of civilians to cover their retreat.

Police say they belong to the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, one of several Muslim rebel groups active in the south. Militant spokesman Abu Misry Mamah acknowledged in a radio interview that his group staged the attack but said they did not intend to take hostages.