Sports Listen

Trending:

New diagnosis for VANavy revamps pay & promotions rubrikFormer WWE exec leads SBA
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Police release more images…

Police release more images of Manchester bomber

By The Associated Press June 2, 2017 6:04 am < a min read
Share

LONDON (AP) — Police have released new CCTV images of the Manchester bomber’s last moments, hoping to piece together his final preparations before the concert blast.

The images released Friday came as Salman Abedi’s cousins acknowledged that they were traumatized by last week’s attack at the Manchester Arena, where 22 people died. Isaac and Abz Forjani, who were arrested and released without charge, expressed shock at Abedi’s actions.

Isaac Forjani told the BBC it’s “not easy” being connected to “22 lost, innocent lives.” He says “the fact that the person that did this is related to us by blood is something that’s going to stay with me for the rest of my life.”

The developments came amid reports ticket scalpers were attempting to profit from the upcoming Ariana Grande concert to benefit victims.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Related Topics
World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Police release more images…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard airmen demonstrate insertion and extraction maneuvers

Today in History

1954: Sen. Joseph McCarthy charges communists are in the CIA

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9541 0.0280 2.80%
L 2020 25.6757 0.0752 4.59%
L 2030 28.7196 0.1339 6.52%
L 2040 30.9804 0.1712 7.46%
L 2050 17.7932 0.1130 8.30%
G Fund 15.3364 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.8818 -0.0149 2.57%
C Fund 33.8068 0.2581 8.67%
S Fund 43.7418 0.7113 4.96%
I Fund 28.1962 0.0750 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.