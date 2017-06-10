Sports Listen

Trending:

When will next BRAC happen?Trump's Secret Service budgetNew House Oversight chairman
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Polish police forcibly remove…

Polish police forcibly remove anti-Kaczynski protesters

By The Associated Press June 10, 2017 4:03 pm < a min read
Share

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish police forcibly removed dozens of people staging an anti-government demonstration in Warsaw, including a hero of the anti-communist Solidarity movement.

The demonstrators gathered in central Warsaw on Saturday evening and attempted to block the movement of a group led by Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of the ruling conservative Law and Justice party. The group was commemorating the 2010 plane crash that killed Kaczynski’s twin brother President Lech Kaczynski and 95 others in front of the presidential place.

Some of the protesters chained themselves together on the street to protest what they believe is the use by Kaczynski of the crash for political purposes.

Police used bolt cutters to cut the chains and hauled off dozens of protesters, including Wladyslaw Frasyniuk, a leading figure of the anti-communist opposition in the 1980s.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Polish police forcibly remove…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

ARS engineers service wind turbine

Today in History

1959: US launches first nuclear-powered submarine

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 09, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9675 -0.0016 2.80%
L 2020 25.6984 -0.0053 4.59%
L 2030 28.7511 -0.0098 6.52%
L 2040 31.0182 -0.0124 7.46%
L 2050 17.8170 -0.0079 8.30%
G Fund 15.3439 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9049 -0.0041 2.57%
C Fund 33.8403 -0.0280 8.67%
S Fund 43.9944 0.0352 4.96%
I Fund 28.1883 -0.0220 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.