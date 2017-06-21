Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Pope pledges more than…

Pope pledges more than $500,000 in South Sudan aid

By The Associated Press June 21, 2017 7:07 am < a min read
Share

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is offering 460,000 euros (more than $500,000) in aid for South Sudan to help finance two hospitals, a school and farm equipment.

Francis had hoped to visit South Sudan in October to draw attention to the plight of its people faced with starvation and civil war, but called off the trip because the conditions wouldn’t permit it.

Cardinal Peter Turkson, Francis’ point-man for peace and refugee issues, said Wednesday the aid project aims to show his personal solidarity with South Sudan’s people.

The money will go to help fund two hospitals run by the Combonian missionary sisters, a primary school run by a humanitarian group “Solidarity with South Sudan” and an agricultural project run by the Vatican’s Caritas foundation.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Health News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Pope pledges more than…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA celebrates Tech Day on Capitol Hill

Today in History

1979: Solar-energy system installed at White House

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 20, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 -0.0246 2.80%
L 2020 25.7137 -0.0705 4.59%
L 2030 28.7622 -0.1281 6.52%
L 2040 31.0258 -0.1640 7.46%
L 2050 17.8179 -0.1084 8.30%
G Fund 15.3544 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9726 0.0376 2.57%
C Fund 33.9347 -0.2275 8.67%
S Fund 43.7503 -0.4261 4.96%
I Fund 28.1181 -0.2080 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.