Sports Listen

Trending:

Are you getting a buyout from EPA?Bigger DoD pay raise in the works?Shulkin: Bold change at VA
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Portugal brings 2nd wildfire…

Portugal brings 2nd wildfire under control after 64 died

By The Associated Press June 22, 2017 6:02 am < a min read
Share

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portuguese authorities say they have contained a dangerous wildfire that raged for five days near another blaze that killed 64 people last weekend.

More than 2,000 firefighters and some two dozen water-dropping aircraft fought the two fires amid strong winds and temperatures above 40 C (104 F) as the country’s annual wildfire season started earlier than usual.

The Civil Protection Agency said Thursday that the wildfire at Gois, about 150 kilometers (95 miles) north of Lisbon, was under control.

The deadly blaze at Pedrogao Grande, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) away, was contained Wednesday.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Hundreds of firefighters remained on standby at both fires to prevent them from reigniting. Officials said the two blazes blackened about 40,000 hectares (99,000 acres) of woodland.

Several official investigations are assessing the disaster response.

Related Topics
World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Portugal brings 2nd wildfire…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Agriculture Secretary hosts counterparts in Georgia

Today in History

1944: FDR signs G.I. bill

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9769 -0.0047 2.80%
L 2020 25.6997 -0.0140 4.59%
L 2030 28.7360 -0.0262 6.52%
L 2040 30.9918 -0.0340 7.46%
L 2050 17.7953 -0.0226 8.30%
G Fund 15.3553 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9723 -0.0003 2.57%
C Fund 33.9175 -0.0172 8.67%
S Fund 43.6324 -0.1179 4.96%
I Fund 28.0433 -0.0748 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.