Portugal brings 2nd wildfire under control after 64 died

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portuguese authorities say they have contained a dangerous wildfire that raged for five days near another blaze that killed 64 people last weekend.

More than 2,000 firefighters and some two dozen water-dropping aircraft fought the two fires amid strong winds and temperatures above 40 C (104 F) as the country’s annual wildfire season started earlier than usual.

The Civil Protection Agency said Thursday that the wildfire at Gois, about 150 kilometers (95 miles) north of Lisbon, was under control.

The deadly blaze at Pedrogao Grande, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) away, was contained Wednesday.

Hundreds of firefighters remained on standby at both fires to prevent them from reigniting. Officials said the two blazes blackened about 40,000 hectares (99,000 acres) of woodland.

Several official investigations are assessing the disaster response.