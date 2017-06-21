Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Portugal is close to…

Portugal is close to containing wildfire that killed 64

By The Associated Press June 21, 2017 6:00 am < a min read
Share

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Authorities in Portugal say they have mostly extinguished a wildfire in the center of the country that killed 64 people last weekend.

Civil Protection Agency spokesman Vitor Vaz Pinto says that operations are being carried out Wednesday in Pedrogao Grande to prevent the fire from reigniting. He says that more than 1,200 firefighters are on duty at the blaze.

Cooler temperatures and weaker winds also helped firefighters make progress against a nearby wildfire in Gois, about 150 kilometers (95 miles) from Lisbon. There, about 1,100 firefighters supported by 11 water-dropping aircraft are battling the flames, which officials say they expect to extinguish by the end of the day.

Portugal is due to observe a minute of silence for the victims at 1 p.m. (1200 GMT; 8 a.m. EDT).

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Related Topics
World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Portugal is close to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA celebrates Tech Day on Capitol Hill

Today in History

1979: Solar-energy system installed at White House

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 20, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 -0.0246 2.80%
L 2020 25.7137 -0.0705 4.59%
L 2030 28.7622 -0.1281 6.52%
L 2040 31.0258 -0.1640 7.46%
L 2050 17.8179 -0.1084 8.30%
G Fund 15.3544 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9726 0.0376 2.57%
C Fund 33.9347 -0.2275 8.67%
S Fund 43.7503 -0.4261 4.96%
I Fund 28.1181 -0.2080 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.